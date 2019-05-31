Residents battle hedge fire in West Kelowna mobile home park

A hedge fire in a West Kelowna mobile home park that sparked to life on Friday morning came close to one unit before being put out.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue attended the incident, but not before local residents began battling the blaze.

It’s believed a cigarette started the hedge fire, which came approximately within two-and-a-half feet of a mobile home roof.

Neighbours from the mobile home park scrambled to battle the blaze with hoses and fire extinguishers.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue arrived on scene and helped fully extinguish the blaze.

