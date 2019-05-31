Okanagan
May 31, 2019 3:04 pm
Updated: May 31, 2019 3:23 pm

Residents battle hedge fire in West Kelowna mobile home park

By Online Journalist  Global News

West Kelowna Fire Rescue attended the incident, but not before local residents began battling the blaze.

Global News
A A

A hedge fire in a West Kelowna mobile home park that sparked to life on Friday morning came close to one unit before being put out.

Another view of the burned hedges in the mobile home park.

Global News

West Kelowna Fire Rescue attended the incident, but not before local residents began battling the blaze.

It’s believed a cigarette started the hedge fire, which came approximately within two-and-a-half feet of a mobile home roof.

Neighbours from the mobile home park scrambled to battle the blaze with hoses and fire extinguishers.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue arrived on scene and helped fully extinguish the blaze.

More as this develops.
Report an error
central okanagan
Fire
hedge fire
mobile home park
Okanagan
West Kelowna
West Kelowna Fire Rescue

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.