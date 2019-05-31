Crime
Teen driver in 2018 car fire crash in Winnipeg facing multiple charges

A single-vehicle rollover took place in Oct. 2018.

The driver of a vehicle that caught fire last fall and injured six people has been charged by Winnipeg police after a lengthy investigation.

Police said they arrested the driver, 18, on Thursday and charged him with five counts of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

The Oct. 12 incident was a single-vehicle collision and rollover on Dawson Road South. Two people were ejected from the vehicle, four other occupants were able to escape, and the driver was trapped in the vehicle as it caught fire, until he was rescued by a witness to the crash.

The driver was released on an appearance notice.

