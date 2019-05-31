Police charge 2 for Halifax, Dartmouth robberies involving taxi, gas station

Police have charged two men in connection with robberies that occurred earlier this week in Halifax and Dartmouth.

The first report of robbery took place on Tuesday at 11:38 p.m., when a taxi driver was robbed in the 6000 block of Young Street in Halifax. According to authorities, a man allegedly got into the back seat of the taxi, threatened the driver with a knife, and demanded cash.

The suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of cash to a waiting vehicle and the taxi driver was not injured during the incident.

At 2:00 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a report of a robbery at the Irving gas station at 10 Highfield Park Dive in Dartmouth. A man allegedly entered the store and told the clerk he had a weapon and demanded cash, but no weapon was seen.

There were no injuries.

The suspect fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash, but was later caught at approximately 5:45 p.m. on Thursday at an address on Highfield Park Drive in Dartmouth without incident.

The other suspect involved in the taxi robbery was also arrested at a residence in the same area.

The suspects are identified as 28-year-old Ryan Mark MacDougall and 30-year-old Richard Perry MacIntyre, but police wouldn’t specify who committed which robbery because of the “evidential nature” of the crimes.

Both are scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Friday to face charges.

