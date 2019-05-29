Crime
Halifax police investigate reported robbery of taxi driver at knife point

By Staff Global News

Officers responded to the area of Young Street on Tuesday night.

Halifax Regional Police is looking for a man who allegedly put a knife to a taxi driver’s throat and demanded cash on Tuesday night.

At 11:38 p.m., officers responded to the report of the robbery in the area of Young Street.

The suspect reportedly fled with an undisclosed amount of cash to a waiting vehicle described as a dark sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.

The taxi driver was not injured during the incident.

The suspect is described as a white male with black hair, six-foot-two-inches tall and around 25 years old, wearing a red, light summer jacket and black jeans.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 902-490-5016.

