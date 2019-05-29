Halifax police investigate reported robbery of taxi driver at knife point

Halifax Regional Police is looking for a man who allegedly put a knife to a taxi driver’s throat and demanded cash on Tuesday night.
At 11:38 p.m., officers responded to the report of the robbery in the area of Young Street.
The suspect reportedly fled with an undisclosed amount of cash to a waiting vehicle described as a dark sedan, possibly a Chevrolet Impala.
The taxi driver was not injured during the incident.
The suspect is described as a white male with black hair, six-foot-two-inches tall and around 25 years old, wearing a red, light summer jacket and black jeans.
Anyone with information about this incident or the identity of the suspect is asked to call police at 902-490-5016.
