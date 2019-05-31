1 charged after several thefts reported in Orillia: OPP

A 28-year-old man has been charged after OPP received several calls reporting thefts in Orillia last week.

Between 8:30 p.m. on May 23 and 2:15 a.m. on May 24, officers received a report of a stolen 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe, police say.

Later, at 6 a.m. on May 24, police received another report of a vehicle that had allegedly entered the Quinn Avenue area, where credit cards were reportedly stolen and used at a local business.

That same day, police say, officers received two other reports of thefts at local gas stations.

In all of the reported incidents, police were able to identify the person responsible before he was charged, OPP say.

Robert Roy Ruddock from Orillia was charged with theft over $5,000, theft under $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, use of credit card data and breach of probation.

The accused was held in custody to attend a bail hearing on May 29 at the Ontario Court of Justice in Barrie.

