Man dies in vehicle rollover, 2nd man seriously injured in New Brunswick: RCMP

One man has died and another has been seriously injured, following a single-vehicle crash in the Local Service District of Drummond, N.B., on Thursday.

At around 10:30 p.m., members of the Saint-Léonard detachment responded to a report of the crash on Desjardins Road.

A pickup truck had left the road and rolled over, according to authorities, and the two occupants, both from Grand Falls, were ejected from the vehicle. One of the occupants was a 60-year-old passenger who died at the scene.

The 32-year-old driver survived, but has been transported to hospital with serious and potentially life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP collision reconstructionist attended the scene and the cause of the crash is under investigation.