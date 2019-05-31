Crime
May 31, 2019 10:13 am
Updated: May 31, 2019 10:22 am

Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after two-vehicle collision

Greg Davis By Videographer/Online Journalist  Global News

A Peterborough man faces impaired driving charges following a two-vehicle collision on Wednesday evening.

Global News File
A Peterborough man is facing charges including impaired driving following a collision on Wednesday evening.

Peterborough police say around 6:20 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Hilliard Street between Dumble Avenue and Anson Street.

Police say witnesses said the accused allegedly failed to remain at the scene of the collision and fled the area in his vehicle.

Police say a witness followed the suspect vehicle and notified police.

Officers shortly after located the suspect in the area of Water and Argyle streets. Police say officers detected an odour of alcohol on the driver’s breath.

Police allege that a subsequent breath test showed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Wayne Douglas Scott, 69, of Ross Street, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:

  • Operation while impaired – alcohol
  • Operating while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80-plus
  • Driving while under suspension
  • Failure to remain at the scene of a collision
  • Failure to have an insurance card (Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act)

The accused was served an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 20.

