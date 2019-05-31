Peterborough man charged with impaired driving after two-vehicle collision

A Peterborough man is facing charges including impaired driving following a collision on Wednesday evening.

Peterborough police say around 6:20 p.m., a two-vehicle collision occurred on Hilliard Street between Dumble Avenue and Anson Street.

Police say witnesses said the accused allegedly failed to remain at the scene of the collision and fled the area in his vehicle.

Police say a witness followed the suspect vehicle and notified police.

Officers shortly after located the suspect in the area of Water and Argyle streets. Police say officers detected an odour of alcohol on the driver’s breath.

Police allege that a subsequent breath test showed the driver had more than twice the legal limit of alcohol in his system while operating a motor vehicle.

Wayne Douglas Scott, 69, of Ross Street, Peterborough, was arrested and charged with the following:

Operation while impaired – alcohol

Operating while impaired – blood alcohol concentration 80-plus

Driving while under suspension

Failure to remain at the scene of a collision

Failure to have an insurance card (Compulsory Automobile Insurance Act)

The accused was served an automatic 90-day driver’s licence suspension and seven-day vehicle impoundment.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on June 20.

