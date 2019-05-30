Business as usual for Lethbridge workers amid air quality advisory

Effects of the wildfires burning in northern Alberta are being felt in southern portions of the province, and Lethbridge residents are experiencing poor air quality.

“The higher the risk, the more likely you may get lung symptoms or respiratory symptoms, especially if you have other health problems — just as if you have asthma or other chronic diseases,” said Dr. Lizette Elumir, south zone medical officer of health with Alberta Health Services (AHS).

READ MORE: Lethbridge residents not overly concerned with wildfire smoke

While certain areas of the province are currently at the highest Air Quality Health Index rating of 10. In Lethbridge the rating is at 5, which poses a medium to moderate health risk. Environment Canada issued an air quality advisory in Lethbridge Thursday afternoon.

“When it’s low to moderate risk, we tell people to just keep an eye on your symptoms, but… continue your daily normal activities,” Elumir said.

Despite the poor air quality, it’s business as usual for workers that have to be outdoors.

“We’re constantly watching — whether it be weather or smoke — different things that would impact the ability for us to do a quality job when we’re on site, but also the safety of our workers when they’re actually out in the field,” said Jeff Wall, operations manager with Lawn & Snow Bros.

Although many individuals can function normally with the current air quality conditions, AHS recommends residents pay close attention to how they feel if they’re outside.

“Symptoms can include things like [being] short of breath, coughing, feeling tired, unwell,” Elumir said.

READ MORE: Wildfire burns out of control near High Level, Alta.

And if you often use a mask thinking it will help, AHS says otherwise.

“A mask will not provide any protection to your lungs as far as air quality,” Elumir added.

AHS encourages the public to constantly monitor the air quality ratings in the event it shifts to a higher and more dangerous level.