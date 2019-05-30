Thefts down at Manitoba Liquor Marts due to enhanced security: MLL

After an unprecedented rash of brazen thefts from Liquor Marts in 2018 and early 2019, Manitoba Liquor & Lotteries (MLL) says its enhanced security measures are starting to pay off.

MLL president Peter Hak said the security efforts – which have included bottle locks, video displays, a police presence, and the creation of a loss prevention team – have led to a 23 per cent reduction in theft and robberies.

“While these are still early results, we are cautiously optimistic they’re trending in the right direction,” Hak said Thursday.

Since the new measures were put in place, MLL is reporting a 55 per cent reduction in shrinkage – the cost to Liquor Marts due to stolen bottles.

“While we’re pleased to see improvements in shrinkage, our number one priority is the safety of our employees and our customers. We have been working closely and co-operatively with the Winnipeg Police Service to apprehend and arrest thieves, and it’s gratifying to see these efforts are having the desired effect.”

Hak said the corporation is going to continue to assess its security measures, and that customers may see additional enhancements in the near future.

