OPP investigating suspicious fires at Fenelon Falls Secondary School

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating several suspicious fires that occurred at Fenelon Falls Secondary School on Thursday morning.

Around 11:35 a.m., OPP and Kawartha Lakes firefighters were called to the school north of Lindsay for a fire-related report.

OPP say firefighters located three small fires in a change room and quickly extinguished them.

No property was damaged and no injuries were reported, OPP said.

OPP say they continue to investigate.

