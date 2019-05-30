Crime
OPP investigating suspicious fires at Fenelon Falls Secondary School

Firefighters and police responded to a local school after reports of a fire on Thursday.

City of Kawartha Lakes OPP are investigating several suspicious fires that occurred at Fenelon Falls Secondary School on Thursday morning.

Around 11:35 a.m., OPP and Kawartha Lakes firefighters were called to the school north of Lindsay for a fire-related report.

OPP say firefighters located three small fires in a change room and quickly extinguished them.

No property was damaged and no injuries were reported, OPP said.

OPP say they continue to investigate.

