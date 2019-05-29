Lindsay woman accused of trafficking ‘purple heroin’ after 5 reported overdoses: police
A Lindsay woman faces drug charges after police seized so-called purple heroin — a mixture of heroin and fentanyl — on Tuesday.
City of Kawartha Lakes Police say over the weekend, officers responded to five overdoses from purple heroin.
The medical incidents prompted the police service’s drug enforcement unit to conduct an investigation into the alleged sale of purple heroin from a residence on William Street North in Lindsay.
On Tuesday around 1 p.m., police executed a search warrant at the home where officers seized a quantity of purple heroin and cocaine along with a prohibited weapon.
Jennifer Steer, 40, of Lindsay, was arrested and charged with two counts of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and one count of possession of a prohibited weapon.
She’s scheduled to appear for a bail hearing in court in Lindsay on Wednesday.
Police say a warrant is currently being sought for the arrest of a 35-year-old Lindsay man who also resides in the home.
