Belleville’s Procter and Gamble plant to receive $100M investment

A major manufacturer has announced a considerable investment in the city of Belleville.

Procter and Gamble has pledged $100 million to its already sprawling Belleville plant, which will reach roughly one million square feet once an addition is built onto the facility.

The company has confirmed it will break ground on the new development in June, with the goal of having the first products off the production line in March 2020.

The major expansion means the creation of 100 new jobs.

In 2017, the major corporation announced it would be closing its plant in Brockville, Ont., eliminating almost 500 jobs. The plant is meant to close for good in late 2020.

It’s unclear whether any employees from Brockville will be offered positions in Belleville.

When the Brockville plant’s closure was first announced, manager Michelle Carroll said she believed that some jobs would be transferred to Belleville. Procter and Gamble has yet to respond to a request for comment on the matter.

The Belleville plant expansion will be dedicated to manufacturing the company’s Always brand of feminine products.

