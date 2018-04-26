Brockville to receive $200K ‘transition funding’ to plan for life after Procter & Gamble

The city of Brockville continues to plan for the eventual closure of its largest employer. Last May, Procter and Gamble announced it would be closing its Brockville plant, leaving nearly 500 employees jobless.

The municipality is looking to the future and will take advantage of the provincial Communities in Transition Fund. Brockville will receive $220,000 to be used to hire consultants who will develop a strategy to help the city rebound from the job losses.

“It’s going to be used to come up with an action plan for us to either grow the existing businesses that are here or attract new businesses or help entrepreneurs in terms of developing new business,” Rob Nolan, the city’s economic development director, said.

Many people and organizations are gearing up for the Procter & Gamble closure including those at the Brockville Employment and Education Centre. Michelle Carroll, the centre’s manager, says her people are already on site at Procter and Gamble.

“They’re there to help them with career exploration and resume building, to get people prepared for when they actually do walk out those doors for the last time.”

Carroll says people who want to work, shouldn’t lose faith as there are plenty of jobs in Brockville. Procter and Gamble is scheduled to close its doors for good in Brockville in late 2020.