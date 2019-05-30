Health
May 30, 2019 11:03 am
Updated: May 30, 2019 11:21 am

Paws-itively great news for cats: Manitoba vets ban declawing

By Online Journalist  Global News

Winnipeg cat Stash, owned by Senior Digital Producer Elisha Dacey, reacts in typical enthusiastic cat fashion to learn his paws are now protected.

Elisha Dacey/Global News
In a move that should have a lot of Manitoba cats purring, declawing has been officially banned in the province.

The controversial practice – formally known as non-medically necessary partial digital amputation – is a surgical operation to remove a cat’s claws by amputating the end bones of the animal’s toes.

Pet owners usually request the operation to prevent their cats from damaging furniture or clothing with their claws.

The Manitoba Veterinary Medical Association (MVMA) joins its counterparts in five other Canadian provinces in banning the procedure – a trend that began with the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association calling non-therapeutic declawing “ethically unacceptable” in 2017.

“Manitoba now joins Canada’s other progressive provinces, and several cities and countries around the world, in banning a procedure to which the Canadian Veterinary Medical association is also opposed,” said MVMA council chair Dr. Jonas Watson.

“This is a good day indeed for the veterinary profession, and for animal welfare in general. It is an especially meaningful day for Manitoba’s cats themselves.”

