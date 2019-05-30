Paws-itively great news for cats: Manitoba vets ban declawing

In a move that should have a lot of Manitoba cats purring, declawing has been officially banned in the province.

The controversial practice – formally known as non-medically necessary partial digital amputation – is a surgical operation to remove a cat’s claws by amputating the end bones of the animal’s toes.

Pet owners usually request the operation to prevent their cats from damaging furniture or clothing with their claws.

READ MORE: Determined St. James cat owner spends big bucks searching for beloved kitty

The Manitoba Veterinary Medical Association (MVMA) joins its counterparts in five other Canadian provinces in banning the procedure – a trend that began with the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association calling non-therapeutic declawing “ethically unacceptable” in 2017.

“Manitoba now joins Canada’s other progressive provinces, and several cities and countries around the world, in banning a procedure to which the Canadian Veterinary Medical association is also opposed,” said MVMA council chair Dr. Jonas Watson.

“This is a good day indeed for the veterinary profession, and for animal welfare in general. It is an especially meaningful day for Manitoba’s cats themselves.”

WATCH: Two new breeds showing at Manitoba Cat Club’s annual cat show