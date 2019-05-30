Donald Trump calls people on Russia investigation team ‘some of the worst human beings on Earth’

U.S. President Donald Trump spoke about the Russia investigation in a rant Thursday morning — one day after the office of the special counsel was officially closed.

On Wednesday, special counsel Robert Mueller spoke about his report into Russian ties with the Trump campaign team during the 2016 election, announcing it would be his final statement on the subject.

In the report, Mueller said there were numerous instances of Russia trying to meddle but there wasn’t conclusive evidence Trump’s team had conspired with Russia. The report also detailed instances of Trump’s involvement in the Russia probe during an investigation into obstruction of justice.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Mueller said the report couldn’t say Trump was innocent.

“After (the obstruction of justice) investigation, if we had had confidence that the president did not commit a crime, we would have said so,” he said.

He also said that because of Justice Department policy, charging a sitting president wasn’t an option.

On Thursday morning, Trump once again denounced the accusations, saying almost the opposite of what Mueller had.

“He said, essentially, ‘You’re innocent.’ I’m innocent of all charges. And you know, the thing that nobody brings up — there was no crime,” Trump said outside the White House.

On the instances of Russian meddling, Trump also took a different view.

“Russia did not help me get elected. You know who got me elected? I got me elected,” he said.

Trump’s rant followed his comments on Twitter, which alleged the investigation was “presidential harassment.”

“Russia, Russia, Russia! That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax…And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected,” he wrote on Twitter.

Russia, Russia, Russia! That’s all you heard at the beginning of this Witch Hunt Hoax…And now Russia has disappeared because I had nothing to do with Russia helping me to get elected. It was a crime that didn’t exist. So now the Dems and their partner, the Fake News Media,….. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 30, 2019

Outside the White House, Trump also implied there was a conflict of interest because Mueller had asked for the job of FBI director following James Comey’s dismissal from the position.

“Mueller should have never been chosen. He wanted the FBI job and didn’t get it and then was picked as special counsel,” Trump said.

He also called Mueller a “never Trumper” and said those who were on the investigation team included “Trump haters,” “people who worked for Hilary Clinton” and “some of the worst human beings on Earth.”

He also said he had “exposed corruption” but didn’t specify what his remarks were referencing.

Asked about the possibility of impeachment, Trump dismissed it out of hand.

“To me, it’s a dirty word. The word impeach is a dirty, filthy, disgusting word. And it had nothing to do with me,” he said.