Contract talks going down to the wire in B.C. port dispute

The union representing 6,500 longshoremen in B.C. is hoping to avert a lockout Thursday morning by the association that represents 50 waterfront employers at ports along British Columbia’s coast.

It’s believed representatives for the International Longshore and Warehouse Union and the BC Maritime Employers Association (BCMEA) have been negotiating all night with a lockout deadline looming at 8 a.m. Thursday.

However, neither is discussing the state of talks after a federally appointed mediator imposed a news blackout.

The union started limited job action on Monday morning with an overtime ban at the Vanterm container terminal in Vancouver and the Deltaport container terminal in Delta.

No picket lines were set up.

But BCMEA board chair Jeff Scott says the longshoremen’s action amounted to more than just an overtime ban.

“The reality is is that we’ve had significant labour disruptions, we’ve had delays in productivity performance, some work refusals,” he said Tuesday.

“And what that has done is lead to significant impact to operations, specifically at Deltaport in terms of being able to handle and load their cargo efficiently and safely.”

So on Tuesday, the employers issued lockout notice, effective 8 a.m. Thursday.

A spokesperson for federal Labour Minister Patty Hajdu says the minister is in Vancouver, she has made herself available to both parties, and has made it clear she expects them to stay at the table and negotiate an agreement as soon as possible.

Automation at cargo terminals appears to be the sticking point with the employer saying jobs have not been lost, but the union disagreeing.