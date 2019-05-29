Barn on RJ Bennett’s Okanagan property damaged by flames

Fire crews quickly doused a barn fire that was spreading into a field at a West Kelowna ranch on Wednesday night.

The wood structure is located on RJ Bennett’s farm where horses are kept on Gellatly Rd. across from the Cove Resort.

West Kelowna Fire Rescue blocked off Gellatly Rd. while they pulled hoses onto the property from nearby hydrants.

Fire chief Jason Brolund said the blaze was accidental. The cause has not been released.

READ MORE: Firefighters rescue victim from Penticton mobile home blaze

The horses began running around the field while the fire significantly damaged the structure that housed agricultural equipment.

There were no reports of injury.

RJ Bennett is the brother of the late former B.C. Premier Bill Bennett.