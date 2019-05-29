Penticton beach assault suspect to have bail hearing on June 3

The man accused in a Penticton beach assault is in custody as he awaits his next court appearance, the B.C. Prosecution Service told Global News on Wednesday.

Thomas Kruger-Allen, 21, will appear in Penticton court for a bail hearing on June 3.

Thomas Kruger-Allen, 21, will appear in court for a bail hearing on June 3. He remains in custody. Allen is accused of aggravated assault, sexual assault and two counts of common assault in connection to the #Penticton beach attack on May 3.

He is accused of aggravated assault, sexual assault and two counts of common assault in connection with a beach attack on May 3.

Bradley Eliason, 28, was injured in the incident, having been allegedly punched in the face. Eliason fell to the ground, with his head hitting concrete.

Police said when emergency crews arrived, Eliason was unconscious.

Eliason required 56 stitches to his skull and was placed in a medically-induced coma because of the swelling on his brain.