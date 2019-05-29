Lakefield man accused of assault at Peterborough home

A Lakefield man has been charged with assault with a weapon and mischief following an incident in Peterborough last week.

Peterborough Police Service say on May 20, the man was at a Peterborough residence and allegedly struck a male with a baton and also damaged a television. Police say the accused and victim know each other.

The incident was reported to police two days later.

The investigation led to the arrest of a suspect on May 23.

Mitchell Blair Mackenzie, 24, of Lakefield Road, Lakefield, is charged with assault with a weapon and mischief under $5,000.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on June 18.

