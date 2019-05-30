Rick Zamperin: Raptors or Warriors — which team reigns supreme?

The X-Factors have been circled, the marquee matchups have been highlighted, and the analysis has been, well, analyzed.

The NBA Finals tip off Thursday night for the first time in Canada as the Toronto Raptors host the Golden State Warriors.

Die-hard fans have been pouring over statistics and trends, NBA pundits have offered their two cents, and the players must just be itching to get started.

The time for talk is just about over. Well, almost.

But before any history is made in Toronto, or the dominance continues in Oakland, I have time to make my prediction for this ultra-hyped best-of-7 series.

Raptors fans know that Toronto’s chances of raising the Larry O’Brien Trophy rest on the shoulders of superstar Kawhi Leonard. He has been nearly unstoppable in the playoffs and he alone is worth the price of admission, even if you are shelling out tens of thousands of dollars to watch a game at Scotiabank Arena.

The Warriors have been here before. Golden State are the two-time defending champions and have a roster that is loaded with star players. And without star Kevin Durant, will they continue their red hot run? Will they want it more than Toronto?

I’m a big stats guy. It is one of the reasons why I love sports so much. But I am also a gut guy, if there is such a thing, and my gut tells me that Golden State is not going to run away with this series and they are not going to sweep the Raptors like they did Portland in the Western Conference Final.

I would love for the Raps to win this series. The euphoric feeling across the country would be identical to when the Toronto Blue Jays won their first World Series in 1992.

But while my heart is with Toronto, my head is picking the Warriors to win their third consecutive NBA championship. I am begrudgingly taking Golden State to win the series in six.

