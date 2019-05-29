Ontario disaster recovery program activated in Mattawa due to floods

The Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program was activated for people in flood-affected areas of Mattawa Wednesday.

The program was activated in response to a flood emergency that was declared in the town on May 6, as heavy rainfall and snow melt led to severe flooding across eastern Ontario.

“Our government is committed to protecting what matters most — and that includes protecting our homes, businesses, and infrastructure that keeps our economy moving,” Nipissing MPP and Minister of Finance Vic Fedeli said in a statement.

“It has been a top priority for me to ensure Mattawa is receiving all provincial help necessary to deal with the aftermath of the recent flooding.

The floods in Mattawa led to several road closures and to some people evacuating their homes.

Mattawa residents will have until Sept. 26 to apply for assistance through the province’s disaster recovery program.

