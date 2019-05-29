2 displaced after house fire in Saulnierville, N.S.

Two adults have been displaced after a house fire in Saulnierville, N.S., a rural community located midway between Yarmouth and Digby.

The fire was first reported at approximately 11 p.m. on Tuesday. Volunteer firefighters from Meteghan and Little Brook responded to the home on Eustache Comeau Road.

No one was injured as a result of the blaze, but the 150-year-old home was not able to be saved.

The Canadian Red Cross says the couple displaced by the fire is currently staying with relatives for now, and volunteers with the organization have assisted with emergency purchases like food, clothing and some other basics.