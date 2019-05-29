Winnipeg Goldeyes add first local player in more than a decade

For the first time in 13 years the Winnipeg Goldeyes have a Winnipeg-born player on their roster.

The baseball club added Winnipeg’s Ryan Johnson on Wednesday. The 26-year-old left-handed pitcher signed his first pro contract after he recently finished his college career at Lubbock Christian University.

Johnson was 13-2 with a 2.54 earned run average in 16 starts as a senior. He was voted the Heartland Conference’s 2019 Pitcher of the Year after he struck out 117 batters. He also played for Team Manitoba in 2009 as a member of the provincial under-17 team.

Johnson is expected to make his pro debut later on Wednesday as he is scheduled to start in game two of their three-game series with the Gary SouthShore RailCats.

The last Winnipeg-born player to suit up for the Goldeyes was pitcher Donnie Smith before he retired following the 2006 season.

The Goldeyes also announced pitcher Jack Charleston was traded to the Can-Am League’s Quebec Capitales for a player to be named later.