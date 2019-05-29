Black couple told ‘you don’t belong here’ by gun-toting Mississippi campground manager

A campsite manager was fired after video showing her brandishing a handgun at a black couple who were walking their dog at a campsite in Starkville, Miss.

Jessica Richardson posted the video of the woman to her Facebook page on Sunday. She said the campsite manager, who was a white woman, pulled up less than five minutes after she, her husband and her dog arrived.

Richardson can be heard telling the woman that she didn’t know a reservation was needed to be on the grounds.

“I’m just telling you, you need to leave because it’s under private ownership,” the woman said in the video, while putting her gun in her pocket.

When Richardson went to the campsite office, another worker told the couple that reservations weren’t necessary, she said.

The campsite is part of Kampgrounds of America. Spokesperson Mike Gast told the Associated Press the unidentified manager had been fired from the KOA in Starkville.

Gast said KOA “does not condone the use of a firearm in any manner” on its properties or franchises.

Richardson told NBC affiliate WCBI that the confrontation was shocking because the woman had one finger on the trigger and used demeaning language.

“She was just like, ‘get, get, you don’t belong here, you don’t belong here, you don’t belong here,'” Richardson told WCBI.

“The fact that she used ‘get, get’ like we were a dog. You say get, get to a stray dog that’s on your porch. That ‘get, get’ got to me more than ‘you don’t belong here.'”

She said she felt stunned when the incident occurred.

“Time stopped. Everything stopped. I was confused as to what was going on. It’s not like we posed a threat to anybody out there walking our dog. There’s nothing harmful about that.”

Jessica’s husband, Franklin, is an Army National Guard Sergeant who was previously on a nine-month deployment, WCBI reported.

“It’s kind of crazy. You go over there and don’t have a gun pointed at you, and you come back home and the first thing that happens is you have a gun pointed at you. It’s kind of crazy to think about,” Franklin said.

