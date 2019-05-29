Burlington’s city square to become ‘Burlassic Park’ for the NBA Finals

Burlington has joined a number of Canadian cities allocating public spaces where fans can cheer on the Toronto Raptors in their quest for their first NBA championship.

The NBA Finals, pitting the Toronto Raptors against the Golden State Warriors, will be shown at Civic Square in Downtown Burlington.

Dubbed “Burlassic Park,” the square will join other Ontario cities like Mississauga, Brampton, and Kingston, all of which received permission from the NBA and Maple Leaf Sports & Entertainment to set up outdoor viewing areas for the first two games of the series.

This is awesome! Thank you to our amazing @cityburlington staff who was able to pull this together in such a very short time. The @Raptors playing in their first-ever NBA Finals is our generation’s moment. It’s Canada’s moment. #WeTheNorth #Raptors https://t.co/0Uzwtj5AMd pic.twitter.com/6yc0vAQwEd — Marianne Meed Ward (@MariannMeedWard) May 29, 2019

Burlington councillor Rory Nisan, the man behind the free outdoor viewing party, says the vote at council Monday night was overwhelming, with the idea garnering a six-to-one majority in favour.

“I’m a big fan of the Raptors and watch as much of them as I can with the limited spare time I have.” said Nisan “I’d love to go and experience the atmosphere in Toronto, but with tickets as much as $60,000 and Jurassic Park as crowded as it gets, those options were simply out of reach.”

Nisan suspects many in Burlington and the neighbouring areas will be in the same boat. Offering a public viewing, he said, would be a great secondary option for those who want to share the experience.

“I thought this idea would be the next best option for everyone involved,” Nisan said. “It allows fans to avoid spending time and distance on the roads and for businesses it keeps money in the city.”

Burlassic Park will be open at for residents 30 minutes before game time at 9:00 p.m. on Thursday.

Nisan says the city has committed to just the first two games as a trial. Beyond that, the future of “Burlassic Park” would be subject to a vote and further permissions from the NBA and MLSE.