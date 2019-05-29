Mark Fisher to take over as Thames Valley school board director of education in September

The Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) has announced that Mark Fisher will take over from current director of education Laura Elliott beginning Sept. 1.

Fisher’s appointment was announced at Tuesday’s meeting of the board of trustees.

“Mark is an optimistic and proactive problem-solver who brings a wealth of knowledge and experience to the role of director,” board chair Arlene Morell said.

“Trustees look forward to working with Mark, especially during this time of challenging funding considerations.”

Fisher is currently associate director of academic services for the Durham District School Board (DDSB) based in Whitby. He previously served as a superintendent of education with DDSB and, before that, a superintendent of education with the Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board in Belleville.

“This is an exciting opportunity for me to focus my years of experience to collaborate with trustees, administrators, teachers and support staff to improve student learning and student success at Thames Valley,” Fisher said.

The board announced back in December that Elliott would be retiring in August after nearly 40 years in public education, 12 of which have been at the TVDSB.