Port Hope man arrested after family dispute turns violent: police

A Port Hope man faces numerous charges after police say a family dispute turned violent on Wednesday night.

Port Hope Police Service say around 8 p.m., officers were called to a north-end residence for reports that a man was allegedly smashing windows of a vehicle with a golf club.

Police arrived and located a suspect and made an arrest.

READ MORE: Canadian domestic abuse survivor turned human rights activist shares her story

However, police say the suspect, while in handcuffs, allegedly pushed an officer to the ground and charged at his father, knocking him over. The suspect then fled the area.

Additional officers attended and apprehended the suspect in a short foot pursuit about a block away.

Police say one officer suffered minor injuries during the arrest and another sustained minor injuries during the foot pursuit. The mother of the accused also suffered minor injuries, police said.

Police say the suspect was initially involved in a dispute with family members and allegedly smashed holes in the residence and reportedly assaulted his mother. The reportedly damaged vehicle also belonged to his mother.

The 23-year-old man was charged with two counts of assault, two counts of mischief, one count of assaulting a peace officer with intent to resist detention and escaping lawful custody.

He was held in custody for a court appearance in Cobourg on Wednesday.

The name of the accused was not released given the domestic nature of the incident, police said.

WATCH: ‘Internal bruises’: The far-reaching effects of domestic violence