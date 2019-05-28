Air Canada ‘network outage’ affects check-in, bookings, flight statuses — but Jazz flights are online

Air Canada has experienced a “network outage” that has affected services including check-in, airport operations and customer call centres, leaving passengers unable to sign in for their flights.

The airline tweeted at around 10:20 p.m. ET that it experienced a “computer technical issue” affecting all the aforementioned services, and that it was “working to resolve this issue.”

We’re experiencing a computer technical issue that is affecting our airport operations, check-in and customer call centres. We’re working to resolve this issue. We thank customers for their patience — Air Canada (@AirCanada) May 29, 2019

The airline noted on its website that passengers would not be able to book flights, check in for them or to check for any flight statuses.

Calgary International Airport tweeted just before 11 p.m. ET that Air Canada passengers could now check in, board and depart all Jazz flights, but said mainline flights were still affected.

@aircanada is now able to check in, board and depart all Jazz flights. All mainline flights are still affected. Please monitor the @aircanada website for the latest flight information. — YYC (@FlyYYC) May 29, 2019

Toronto Pearson International Airport, Calgary International Airport and Vancouver International Airport tweeted that they were assisting Air Canada following the outage.

The airline was inundated with tweets from customers upset about the outage.

Air Canada tried to reassure people that its agents were “working hard to resolve this issue as soon as possible,” but they could provide a time when everything would be fixed.

WATCH: March 12, 2018 — Air Canada nationwide network outage creates check-in problems

This is not the first time that Air Canada has experienced an outage that affected check-ins.

A similar outage happened in March 2018 that lasted two hours and affected people in airports all across Canada.

READ MORE: Air Canada says technical issues resolved, warns customers to expect delays