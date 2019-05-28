World
May 28, 2019 9:20 pm
Updated: May 28, 2019 9:23 pm

New York City-area tornado warning issued for Staten Island and Newark, N.J.

By Online Journalist  Global News

Video shows a tornado that touched down in Mitchell County, Kansas, a rural area more than 300 kilometres west of Kansas City.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for the New York City area, encompassing communities such as Staten Island and Newark, N.J. on Tuesday night.

The warning was expected to last until 9:30 p.m. ET.

WATCH: Tornado carves path of destruction through Douglas County, Kansas

It came at the same time as a tornado touched down outside Kansas City on the same night, leaving debris raining from the sky in various areas.

READ MORE: ‘Take shelter now!’ — Mile-wide tornado reportedly touches down outside Kansas City

More to come.

