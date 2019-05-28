New York City-area tornado warning issued for Staten Island and Newark, N.J.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for the New York City area, encompassing communities such as Staten Island and Newark, N.J. on Tuesday night.
The warning was expected to last until 9:30 p.m. ET.
WATCH: Tornado carves path of destruction through Douglas County, Kansas
It came at the same time as a tornado touched down outside Kansas City on the same night, leaving debris raining from the sky in various areas.
READ MORE: ‘Take shelter now!’ — Mile-wide tornado reportedly touches down outside Kansas City
More to come.
