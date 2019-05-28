New York City-area tornado warning issued for Staten Island and Newark, N.J.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a tornado warning for the New York City area, encompassing communities such as Staten Island and Newark, N.J. on Tuesday night.

The warning was expected to last until 9:30 p.m. ET.

Tornado Warning continues for Staten Island NY, Elizabeth NJ, Bayonne NJ until 9:30 PM EDT pic.twitter.com/60qaTmALmJ — NWS New York NY (@NWSNewYorkNY) May 29, 2019

It came at the same time as a tornado touched down outside Kansas City on the same night, leaving debris raining from the sky in various areas.

More to come.