‘Take shelter now!’: Mile-wide tornado reportedly touches down outside Kansas City, prompting emergency

A mile-wide tornado touched down outside Kansas City on Tuesday night, reports said, prompting a National Weather Service (NWS) emergency declaration and warnings to “take shelter now!”

A tornado warning was subsequently cancelled for the Kansas City metropolitan area, though people were warned not to let their guard down.

Matt Makens, an atmospheric scientist with the CW2 network out of Denver, tweeted about a “rain-wrapped mile-wide tornado” that was passing close to Linwood.

Tornado emergency between Lawrence and Kansas City tonight. You are looking at a rain wrapped mile wide tornado here as it passes near Linwood south of the KTA. #kswx pic.twitter.com/cjRIufk61x — Matt Makens (@MattMakens) May 29, 2019

KCTV also reported the mile-wide estimate for the tornado’s size.

The National Weather Service out of Kansas City said the tornado had lifted as of just before 8:30 ET but said the system could place another tornado on the ground.

A tornado warning remained in effect.

Winds of up to 112 km/h were estimated on the tornado, and “ping pong-sized hail” was possible, the NWS said.

The tornado warning is still in effect for parts of the KC Metro. Right now (07:26 PM CDT), the tornado has lifted HOWEVER it is capable of putting another tornado on the ground, so if you are in this warning area take shelter now! https://t.co/NDz1Y0SbtK — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 29, 2019

Reports also had debris falling from the sky along Interstate 70, north-northeast of Edwardsville. There were also reports of debris falling close to Smithville Lake, Mo.

Kansas City International Airport said it was moving customers into the parking garage tunnels to “shelter in place” due to the storm. They were given the all clear just over 40 minutes later.

Meanwhile, the NWS warned of a severe thunderstorm in the Missouri areas of Gladstone, Parkville and Pleasant Valley.

There was also a flash flood warning for the Missouri areas of Kansas City, Independence, Liberty, Maryville, Savannah and Country Club Village.

Earlier copy from The Associated Press:

Officials had a report of a tornado touching down outside near Kansas City on a path toward the city of Lawrence, Kansas on Tuesday.

Assistant Director Jillian Roderigue said Douglas County Emergency Management received a report of a tornado about 6:10 p.m. near the small community of Lone Star, southwest of Lawrence.

She said there no immediate reports of injuries. But local television stations were showing damage on the south side of Lawrence.

The city of about 100,000 residents is home to the University of Kansas. It is about 50 miles (80 kilometres) southwest of the Kansas City International Airport.

This is a tornado EMERGENCY! If you live in these areas take shelter now! If you are driving pull over to a sturdy building and take shelter now! If you are at work, stay there and take shelter now! Best shelter is lowest level in the most interior room! https://t.co/6HEnyN6dVW — NWS Kansas City (@NWSKansasCity) May 28, 2019

The National Weather Service in Kansas City issued a tornado emergency for Kansas City, Kansas; Shawnee and Bonner Springs, Kansas until 7:15 p.m.

With files from The Associated Press