3 families, 1 business displaced after Beiseker fire breaks out on Main Street

Three families and one business were displaced and a man was sent to hospital after a fire in Beiseker on Tuesday.

The Beiseker Fire Department responded to a call about a blaze at 218 6 Street before 4 p.m.

Flames and heavy smoke shot out of a building on Main Street.

A man was removed from the suite where the fire started, according to duty officer Mitch Diddams.

He was in stable, non-life-threatening condition and taken to Foothills Medical Centre, EMS said.

An apartment unit was destroyed and another was affected by smoke and water damage, Diddams said.

The fire was out within two hours and its cause is under investigation.