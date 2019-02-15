Highway 9 closed as Beiseker RCMP investigate crash that killed 2 drivers

Both drivers involved in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 9 were killed on Thursday, according to Beiseker RCMP.

In a news release issued late Thursday night, police said Highway 9 would be impassable for several hours between Range Road 251 and Range Road 253 as they investigate what happened.

Police did not say what type of vehicles were involved, however, they said the drivers killed were the only people in them.

Police said an RCMP collision reconstructionist was called in to help determine what happened.

The RCMP said they expected to provide further details on Friday.

Help us improve Globalnews.ca Take the survey now!