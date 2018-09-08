Fire
September 8, 2018 10:01 pm

Fire burns 12 hectares of farmer’s field near Irricana, Alta.

By Online Journalist  Global News

The fire at Township Road 290 and Range Road 253 was contained but smoldering by 6 p.m.

Global News
Flames and heavy smoke were seen billowing from a farmer’s field near Irricana on Saturday.

Rocky View Fire Services got a call about a grass fire at around 4 p.m. and were later joined by the Irricana, Balzac and Crossfield stations for support.

Courtesy: Chad Congo

Marcus Weckesser, district fire chief of Rocky View County, said the blaze was contained near the train tracks and he estimates that it burned 12 hectares of land.

“With this wind here that’s really blowing, that’s what really pushed it pretty quick,” he said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

