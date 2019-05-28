Okanagan information leads North Vancouver RCMP to arrest, seizure of ‘mail-order’ handgun

A B.C. man is in custody after North Vancouver RCMP quickly acted on information out of the Okanagan and seized a ‘mail-order’ handgun.

North Vancouver RCMP say they received news from Armstrong police regarding a fraudulent and private sale of a handgun.

The buyer of the Glock handgun was said to be in North Vancouver.

“We absolutely did not want another illegal handgun to make it to the street,” said North Vancouver RCMP Sgt. Peter DeVries. “We knew we had a limited amount of time before it would be lost to the criminal element.

“So we jumped on it. We worked hard, we worked smart, and we worked fast.”

North Vancouver police say they started the investigation on April 30, with the arrest and seizure taking place on May 1.

According to police, Trevor Glenn Beaton, 29, of North Vancouver was arrested, is in custody and is facing seven charges. Six of the charges are firearms-related, while the seventh was identity theft. The charges were approved on May 23. Beaton’s next court appearance will be on June 10.

Police say the gun, a Glock 34 Gen 4, was purchased online, then shipped to an address in North Vancouver.

They added the suspect, who is known to them, allegedly purchased the handgun under a false name, using documents belonging to another person.

North Vancouver RCMP said they tracked the suspect to an address in Vancouver and arrested him shortly after midnight on May 1. The gun was located at another Vancouver address after two search warrants were executed.

Police say they located a variety of other items, including ammunition, holsters and an airsoft pistol.

“We got it, said DeVries. “It’s one less stray bullet, one less armed robbery, one less danger to the community.”