Exceptional player Shane Wright signs with the OHL Kingston Frontenacs

The Kingston Frontenacs have signed their top three choices in the 2019 Ontario Hockey League Priority draft.

Shane Wright was the first overall pick. The 15-year old from Burlington was granted exceptional status by Hockey Canada.

“I can’t wait for the season to start,” said Wright, who scored 66 goals for the Don Mills Flyers.

They won the OHL Cup minor midget championship. He won the tournament’s MVP award with 18 points.

“Last year Kingston was the youngest team in the OHL and it showed in the standings with the team finishing in last place. I’m really looking forward to doing my part and helping the Frontenacs climb the Eastern Conference ladder. I guess you can say we have nowhere to go but up. We’ll be a much better club next year. That’s a guarantee.”

Also signing a standard OHL contract was Francesco Arcuri, the Frontenacs second round draft pick.

“I’m so excited to join this franchise,” said Arcuri, who played on a line with Wright and scored 34 goals.

“It’s great to come to Kingston with a good friend and teammate,” added Arcuri, who hails from Woodbridge, Ont.

“Shane’s a great player and its real easy to play with a talent like that. I’m hoping they hook me up with him this season but that’s a decision for the coaches to make.”

The Frontenacs third round selection was Maddox Callens from Langton,Ont. He too was thrilled to sign with the black and gold.

“I’m so thankful to be drafted by the Frontenacs,” said Callens, who averaged almost two points per game with the Brantford midgets.

“This is a great opportunity for me. I believe I can bring some offense to this team, but I know how to play defense as well. I will do whatever it takes to make this club better and win hockey games.”

Darren Keily, General Manager of the Kingston Frontenacs, stated “Obviously all three players have a huge upside and we are excited to have them join the team this coming season.” He added “Each one of these guys is talented offensively and brings great character and work ethic to our team.”

The Frontenacs open training camp at the end of August.