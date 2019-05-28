Entertainment
May 28, 2019 1:43 pm

Michael Moore promises political commentary, provocative discussion with Ontario tour

By Staff The Canadian Press

Michael Moore attends the closing ceremony screening of "The Specials" during the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2019 in Cannes, France.

Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images
A A

Political firebrand Michael Moore is coming to Ontario this fall with a three-city tour.

The Oscar and Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker will bring his “everyman perspective” on the state of the world to Niagara Falls, London and Toronto in late September.

Each appearance will include his trademark political commentary, as well as a monologue reflecting on the Trump administration, originally featured in his Broadway show, “The Terms of My Surrender.”

Story continues below

He’ll also engage the audience in a question and answer session that “promises to generate provocative discussion.”

Moore famously captured the plight of the blue-collar American in his breakout documentary “Roger & Me” before winning the best documentary feature Academy Award for “Bowling for Columbine.”

He went on to produce the 2004 box-office smash “Fahrenheit 9/11” and last year’s Donald Trump-focused sequel “Fahrenheit 11/9.”

Moore’s first appearance will be at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls on Sept. 28. He’ll then head to Budweiser Gardens in London on Sept. 29 and Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall on Sept. 30.

Tickets for Niagara Falls and London will go on sale Friday while the Toronto sales date will be announced soon.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Broadway
entertainment
London
Michael Moore
Niagara Falls
Ontario
politics
The Terms Of My Surrender
Theatre
Toronto
Tour

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.