Michael Moore promises political commentary, provocative discussion with Ontario tour

Political firebrand Michael Moore is coming to Ontario this fall with a three-city tour.

The Oscar and Emmy-winning documentary filmmaker will bring his “everyman perspective” on the state of the world to Niagara Falls, London and Toronto in late September.

Each appearance will include his trademark political commentary, as well as a monologue reflecting on the Trump administration, originally featured in his Broadway show, “The Terms of My Surrender.”

He’ll also engage the audience in a question and answer session that “promises to generate provocative discussion.”

Moore famously captured the plight of the blue-collar American in his breakout documentary “Roger & Me” before winning the best documentary feature Academy Award for “Bowling for Columbine.”

He went on to produce the 2004 box-office smash “Fahrenheit 9/11” and last year’s Donald Trump-focused sequel “Fahrenheit 11/9.”

Moore’s first appearance will be at the Scotiabank Convention Centre in Niagara Falls on Sept. 28. He’ll then head to Budweiser Gardens in London on Sept. 29 and Toronto’s Danforth Music Hall on Sept. 30.

Tickets for Niagara Falls and London will go on sale Friday while the Toronto sales date will be announced soon.