May 28, 2019 9:35 am

Ottawa police investigate shooting death in city’s east end

Ottawa police say a 24-year-old man has died after being shot on Heatherington Road on Monday night.

Ottawa police say they are investigating a homicide after a man was shot and killed in east Ottawa on Monday night.

Police say officers attended the area of 1485 Heatherington Road in the Heron Gate neighbourhood at around 10:40 p.m., after receiving reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, a 24-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds.

Ottawa paramedics transported him to hospital with life-threatening injuries. The victim later succumbed to those injuries.

The major crime unit is investigating and they are actively seeking more information from witnesses. Police have not yet arrested a suspect.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the major crime unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5493. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

This is the city’s eighth homicide this year.

