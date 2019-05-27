Meth crisis impacting the level of violence in Winnipeg

The Winnipeg Police have been busy investigating the city’s latest murders, causing some people to question if enough is being done about the meth crisis.

The city is on pace to set a new record for the number of homicides in a single year, many of which have been drug related.

“We’ve been taking steps as a council to not only increase the financial support to the Winnipeg police service to historic levels, but also to look for opportunities where we can support community stake holder who are offering a greater mental health and addictions support,” Mayor Brian Bowman said.

Last December, all three levels of government announced an illicit drug task force would be assembled to tackle the meth problem.

What the report has found so far isn’t being released to the public.

“My understanding is that discussions have been going very well and we’re anticipating the report by the end of June,” Bowman said.

Head of the Point Douglas Residents Committee, Sel Burrows is on the task force. Although he can’t comment on what’s being done, Burrows says the level of meth related violence continues to grow in Winnipeg.

“That type of person with an addiction would never have carried a weapon two years ago or even last year. We started to see it build up last year with machetes,” Burrows said.

He wants to see more people getting involved.

“There’s no end in sight right now, in fact its probably going to get a little worse. What’s needed is leadership and what’s needed is a community that says enough of this.”

Winnipeg has experienced 19 homicides so far in 2019.