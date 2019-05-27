Scientist, advocate for women in science dies at 79

A local trailblazer who was passionate about getting more women involved in science has died.

Dr. Margaret-Ann Armour passed away on Saturday at the age of 79.

Originally from Scotland, Armour became a chemist at a time when few woman had careers in the sciences.

Armour was a professor at the University of Alberta and later named the associate dean of diversity for the Faculty of Science, a position she held right up until her death.

Armour was also the co-founder of the Women in Scholarship, Engineering, Science and Technology program (WISEST). The program focused on empowering women to pursue and succeed in the fields of science, engineering and technology.

In September 2016, a public Kindergarten to Grade 9 school in her name opened in southwest Edmonton. Armour was on hand for the school’s grand opening celebration and said it was a honour to have the school named after her.

“I’ve always loved what I call teaching, but it’s really the enabling of learning and interacting with young people. It’s such a joy to say hello to many of the students and their parents and so coming to the school is a great joy for me,” Armour said at the time.

“It is unimaginable to think of our school community without her,” the Edmonton Public School Board said in a tweet on Saturday. “We will always remember her warm smile and hugs and the many special moments she shared with us.”

This year, Armour received an honorary doctorate from Concordia University and was honoured at their convocation ceremony over the weekend.

Armour was also named a Global Edmonton Woman of Vision in 1998.

Edmonton Public Schools said Armour died peacefully, surrounded by her close friends.