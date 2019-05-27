Crime
May 27, 2019 1:31 pm

Niagara police arrest Hamilton man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

By Digital Content Coordinator  Global News
Niagara Regional Police arrested Jesse Napper without incident at a hotel near Niagara on the Lake.

Niagara Regional Police arrested Jesse Napper without incident at a hotel near Niagara on the Lake.

Hamilton Police
A A

Hamilton police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for multiple violent offences was arrested Sunday.

In early April, a warrant was issued for 55-year-old Charles Napper who is accused of assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, mischief and uttering threats, following an incident in October.

READ MORE: Hamilton man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Napper was located in the Niagara region and arrested without incident by Niagara Regional Police at a Niagara-on-the-Lake hotel near Glendale Avenue and Counsell Street.

He was later transported back to Hamilton where he appeared in court to face charges on Monday morning.

WATCH: Second Niagara officer charged in Pelham cop-on-cop shooting

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canada-Wide Warrant
charles napper
counsell street
forcible confinment
Glendale Avenue
Hamilton
Hamilton Police
Niagara Regional Police
Niagara-on-the-Lake
Uttering Threats

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.