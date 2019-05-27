Niagara police arrest Hamilton man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Hamilton police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for multiple violent offences was arrested Sunday.
In early April, a warrant was issued for 55-year-old Charles Napper who is accused of assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, mischief and uttering threats, following an incident in October.
READ MORE: Hamilton man wanted on Canada-wide warrant
Napper was located in the Niagara region and arrested without incident by Niagara Regional Police at a Niagara-on-the-Lake hotel near Glendale Avenue and Counsell Street.
He was later transported back to Hamilton where he appeared in court to face charges on Monday morning.
WATCH: Second Niagara officer charged in Pelham cop-on-cop shooting
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.