Niagara police arrest Hamilton man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Hamilton police say a man wanted on a Canada-wide warrant for multiple violent offences was arrested Sunday.

In early April, a warrant was issued for 55-year-old Charles Napper who is accused of assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, mischief and uttering threats, following an incident in October.

Napper was located in the Niagara region and arrested without incident by Niagara Regional Police at a Niagara-on-the-Lake hotel near Glendale Avenue and Counsell Street.

He was later transported back to Hamilton where he appeared in court to face charges on Monday morning.

