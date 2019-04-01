Canada
April 1, 2019 2:35 pm

Hamilton man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

By News Anchor  Global News
Hamilton police say Jesse Napper is wanted for assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, mischief and uttering threats.

Hamilton police say Jesse Napper is wanted for assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, mischief and uttering threats.

Hamilton Police
A A

Hamilton police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Hamilton man wanted for several violent offences.

READ MORE: Police arrest Hamilton man accused of breaking into convenience store

They say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 55-year-old Jesse Napper in connection with a disturbance in October.

He is wanted for assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, mischief and uttering threats.

READ MORE: Hamilton police unveil first ‘feline unit’ in the country

If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Det. Const. Scott Yuill or Sgt. Scott Hamilton by calling 905-546-8911.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Assault
Canada
Crime
Disturbance
Hamilton Crime
Hamilton man wanted
HamOnt
Threats
uttering
Wanted
Warrant
weapon
wide

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.