Hamilton man wanted on Canada-wide warrant

Hamilton police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Hamilton man wanted for several violent offences.
They say a Canada-wide warrant has been issued for 55-year-old Jesse Napper in connection with a disturbance in October.
He is wanted for assault with a weapon, forcible confinement, mischief and uttering threats.
If you have any information that you believe could assist police with the investigation into this crime, you are asked to contact Det. Const. Scott Yuill or Sgt. Scott Hamilton by calling 905-546-8911.
