Police arrest Hamilton man accused of breaking into convenience store

A 23-year-old Hamilton man with an outstanding warrant is facing multiple charges after police received calls of a man reportedly “checking door handles of parked vehicles” on the central mountain.
READ MORE: Hamilton police arrest man wanted on Canada-wide warrant after reported trespassing
Hamilton police say the man was reportedly walking in the area of East 23rd Street and Queensdale Avenue before 8 a.m. on Sunday when concerned neighbours observed the man allegedly pulling on car door handles.
Police say they located the man after he was seen entering a pickup truck, and identified the suspect as a man wanted for breaking into a local convenience store at the same intersection in February.
READ MORE: Hamilton Police arrest wanted suspects in five unrelated cases over the weekend
Police say they found the man to be in possession of a knife and property belonging to the convenience store.
Cody Ascroft-Walker is charged with “possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of stolen property under $5,000, break and enter, failure to comply recognizance.”
WATCH: Arrest made after reported assault and collision on Hamilton’s Mountain
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.