April 1, 2019 11:26 am
Updated: April 1, 2019 11:28 am

Police arrest Hamilton man accused of breaking into convenience store

Anthony Urciuoli By News Anchor  900 CHML

Hamilton police say they located the man who is accused of breaking into a local convenience store at the same intersection in February.

A 23-year-old Hamilton man with an outstanding warrant is facing multiple charges after police received calls of a man reportedly “checking door handles of parked vehicles” on the central mountain.

Hamilton police say the man was reportedly walking in the area of East 23rd Street and Queensdale Avenue before 8 a.m. on Sunday when concerned neighbours observed the man allegedly pulling on car door handles.

Police say they located the man after he was seen entering a pickup truck, and identified the suspect as a man wanted for breaking into a local convenience store at the same intersection in February.

 

Police say they found the man to be in possession of a knife and property belonging to the convenience store.

Cody Ascroft-Walker is charged with “possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of stolen property under $5,000, break and enter, failure to comply recognizance.”

