Hamilton police unveil first ‘feline unit’ in the country

Hamilton police have gotten into the spirit of April Fools’ Day by announcing a new unit to its roster of law enforcement services.

Const. David Kerkhof says its new “feline unit” will be the first in the country.

He says the new unit will provide additional support to crime-fighting initiatives since cats can get into small spaces and climb tall structures with ease.

Police said the new unit initiative is created in partnership with the HBSPCA, in order to give cats that have not been adopted a chance to make a difference in their community.

However, it’s all an April Fools’ Day joke, with police kindly reminding citizens about the number of animals in need of adoption.

For more information on the HBSPCA adoption program, check out the adoption page on their website.

We are #excited to announce our new #felineunit, achieved through #partnership with the #HBSPCA. Cats that have no success in being re-homed are now finding success in service with HPS.#HamOnt https://t.co/EUeE0A8rfp pic.twitter.com/Wzjf1NBR92 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) April 1, 2019