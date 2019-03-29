Canada
March 29, 2019 1:13 pm

Million-dollar drug bust by Hamilton police

By News Anchor  Global News

A drug trafficking investigation has led Hamilton Police to seize over a million dollars worth of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and purple heroin, as well as over 3,000 pills.

Hamilton Police
A A

Hamilton police have made a million-dollar drug bust.

READ MORE: Man arrested for selling fake phones on Kijiji, Hamilton police say

Officers were conducting surveillance on Friday at an apartment complex believed to be used to traffic drugs on the Mountain when they witnessed a 34-year-old man placing two bags in the trunk of a car.

Story continues below

Police say the suspect was arrested and the bags were revealed to contain a large quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and purple heroin, as well as over 3,000 pills.

Hamilton police also executed a warrant on an apartment within the complex, where investigators found a cocaine press, blenders, scales and two large safes, one of which contained drugs.

READ MORE: Hamilton man arrested after replica firearms, $45K in drugs seized in east-end bust, police say

The accused is facing several charges.

In total, police estimate the street value of the drugs to be around $1,358,000.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Arrest
Bust
Cocaine
Dollars
Drug
Fentanyl
HamOnt
Heroin
Meth
Million
Mountain
pills
trafficking

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.