Million-dollar drug bust by Hamilton police

Hamilton police have made a million-dollar drug bust.

READ MORE: Man arrested for selling fake phones on Kijiji, Hamilton police say

Officers were conducting surveillance on Friday at an apartment complex believed to be used to traffic drugs on the Mountain when they witnessed a 34-year-old man placing two bags in the trunk of a car.

Police say the suspect was arrested and the bags were revealed to contain a large quantity of cocaine, methamphetamine, heroin, fentanyl and purple heroin, as well as over 3,000 pills.

Hamilton police also executed a warrant on an apartment within the complex, where investigators found a cocaine press, blenders, scales and two large safes, one of which contained drugs.

READ MORE: Hamilton man arrested after replica firearms, $45K in drugs seized in east-end bust, police say

The accused is facing several charges.

In total, police estimate the street value of the drugs to be around $1,358,000.

Thanks to the hard work of HPS Vice & Drugs Unit for seizing over a million dollars & 7 kg worth of drugs after an investigation into mid-level drug trafficking. Somney Chhen (34) arrested. Read more: https://t.co/AIw2HXDYPO pic.twitter.com/A9zQgQCkH3 — Hamilton Police (@HamiltonPolice) March 29, 2019