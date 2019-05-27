Traffic experts gather in Calgary to discuss road safety

The city of Calgary will be hosting traffic safety professionals from across the country at the 2019 Canadian Association of Road Professionals Conference (CARSP).

Leaders at the conference will be discussing how to better protect children on Calgary roads, ways to curb risky driving behaviour, and implementing new technology on the roads.

“Road safety is a priority for Calgarians and we are proud to host this year’s conference to learn from experts from around the world on how to continue improving our roadways,” Calgary Mayor Naheed Nenshi said.

This year’s conference theme is Vision Zero — a traffic safety program that originated in Europe and has seen successes.

Vision Zero’s goal is to reduce all injury and fatal collisions toward zero.

According to officials, Sweden has one of the lowest rates of road deaths in the world, accounting for 2.8 out of 100,000 compared to six deaths in Canada annually.

Road safety experts will be clarifying on what strategies have worked for Vision Zero and what a North-American strategy may look like.

The four-day conference runs from May 26 to May 29 at Hotel Arts.