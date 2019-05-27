Police arrest London man in relation to cheque-cashing scam

London Police have arrested a 27-year-old in relation to a series of cheque-cashing scams.

Police say the arrest was a direct result of a tip they received from a member of the public, and they received a number of helpful tips from the public since they put out a call for help on May 9.

Tevin Haidar was arrested in London on Friday, May 24, and is facing several charges. Police have charged Haidar with robbery, robbery with violence, uttering forged documents, three counts of fraud over $5,000, four counts of possession of property obtained by crime not exceeding $5,000.

Haidar is also charged for failing to comply with recognizance and a probation order.

Police say between the period of March 27, and May 1, there were five incidents where a person was asked or forced to deposit a cheque into an ATM and turn over the cash to the suspect.

The victims, who range in age from 20 to 70, did not sustain any injuries.

Haidar has a court appearance scheduled for June 3.