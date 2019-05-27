Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service battles two overnight fires

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) had their hands full overnight, tackling two fires within the space of about an hour.

The first blaze, around 11:59 p.m. Sunday, was at a bungalow in the 1000 block of Alfred Street.

WFPS said the fire was declared under control just before 12:30 a.m. Monday.

No one was home at the time, but WFPS said the home suffered “significant” damage. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

READ MORE: Winnipeg firefighters battle 3 overnight fires across the city

Around 1:15 a.m. Monday. fire crews headed out to a single-storey industrial building in the 2000 block of Logan Avenue.

The fire started in a vehicle parked inside the structure. A search of the building determined that no one was inside at the time of the blaze.

No damage estimates are currently available.

WATCH: Two dead in North End house fire, two others taken to hospital