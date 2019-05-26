74-year-old Rosetown, Sask. runner striding through marathons

The 41st annual Saskatchewan Marathon made it’s way through Saskatoon on Sunday.

Runners came from across the province and around the globe to run against the clock.

Bob Thrasher is 74 years young, he said he just completed his 21st half marathon in just under three hours.

“We’re born to run, we feel good when we run,” Thrasher said.

Thrasher explained his time might sound good to some, but not to him.

“It’s not where I want to be,” he said. “I want to be back to the good old days of 2-and-a-half hour times.”

He is constantly working on his technique and style to try to carve more time off his runs.

“I am trying to change my stride,” he said. ”My land, more midfoot, I was landing to far forefoot.”

Thrasher has also run 15 full 42-kilometre marathons, but the half is the way he likes to kick off the spring running season.

“A full marathon you basically have to sell your soul,” he said. “A half marathon you can carry on the next day and you don’t feel so beat up.”

The Rosetown, Sask. native didn’t lace up his running shoes until 16 years ago, and he now trains all-year round.

“You have one day of high intensity, one day of medium intensity with some distance and one day of long slow distances,” he said. ”I am running three days a week and gym training three days a week.”

Shad Ali with the Saskatchewan Marathon said they had over 4200 runners in various races throughout the day, but only a few are in their 70s.

“To see guys like Bob coming out, training through the last several weeks and challenging himself to run and across the finish line is fantastic,” Ali said.

The weather conditions were the perfect day for a run, said Bob, and the volunteers and spectators in Saskatoon make the event incredibly memorable.

“There are such good people all along the way,” he said. “Protecting you from the traffic, working at aid stations and all full of zip and vinegar.”

Thrasher said he isn’t planning to slow down anytime soon, he has his eye on running the full marathon in Regina this September.