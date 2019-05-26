Politics
May 26, 2019 2:46 pm

350 detained after yellow vest protest in Brussels turns violent

By Staff The Associated Press

An European "yellow vests" protester is detained by police during the last day of the European Parliament elections in Brussels, Belgium May 26, 2019

REUTERS/Yves Herman
A yellow vest protest march was taken over by black-hooded demonstrators and turned violent in Brussels, forcing authorities to detain a few hundred people.

The yellow vest demonstration was intended to be against social injustice on the day of European Parliament elections. But it degenerated into disorder, with some protesters pelting buildings and smashing barricades. Police intervened to disperse the violent demonstrators.

Brussels police spokeswoman Ilse Van de Keere said around 350 people were briefly detained but were released later Sunday.

Police on horseback patrolled the historic centre and scuffles broke out in different areas.

