May 26, 2019 3:06 pm

Winnipeg police say man stabbed inside hotel on Keewatin Street

By Reporter  Global News

The Westbrook Inn, on the 100th block of Keewatin Street.

Marek Tkach / Global News
Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing at the Westbrook Inn on the corner of Keewatin Street and Pacific Avenue on Sunday.

Police were called to the area around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of a man being stabbed.

The front entrance of the Westbrook Inn, on the 100th block of Keewatin Street.

Marek Tkach / Global News

A caller to 680 CJOB said blood was visible on the ground and walls after the incident.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from significant stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact Winnipeg Police or Crime Stoppers.

