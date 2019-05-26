Winnipeg police say man stabbed inside hotel on Keewatin Street

Winnipeg police are investigating a stabbing at the Westbrook Inn on the corner of Keewatin Street and Pacific Avenue on Sunday.

Police were called to the area around 2 a.m. after receiving reports of a man being stabbed.

A caller to 680 CJOB said blood was visible on the ground and walls after the incident.

When police arrived, they found the victim suffering from significant stab wounds.

He was taken to hospital where he remains in critical condition.

Anyone with information on the incident is being asked to contact Winnipeg Police or Crime Stoppers.